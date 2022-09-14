WNBA Finals Basketball

Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates with A’ja Wilson (22) after a play against the Connecticut Sun during the second half in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, Tuesday, in Las Vegas. The Aces won 85-71 to take a 2-0 series lead.

LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum provided all the offense Las Vegas needed to move the Aces one win away from the franchise’s first WNBA title.

Wilson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead Las Vegas to an 85-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

