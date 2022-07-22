ACC Media Days Football

Associated Press

Virginia head coach Tony Elliott laughs as he answers a question at the NCAA college football Atlantic Coast Conference Media Days, Thursday, in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tony Elliott waited years before he felt it was the right moment to leave the Clemson staff and become a head coach. The timing gave him plenty of company as he takes over at Virginia.

He’s one of four new coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference, joining Duke’s Mike Elko, Miami’s Mario Cristobal and Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry. Additionally, Elliott, Elko and Pry have never been head coaches before.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.