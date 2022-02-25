Abrego wrestles way to second day at state

BAKERSFIELD — Highland senior Cierra Abrego advanced in the championship bracket with two wins at 170 pounds on Thursday during the first day of the CIF State Wrestling Championships.
Abrego scored an 8-0 major decision victory over Jericka Renner of Cesar Chavez in the San Jose Section in the first round on Thursday.
She went on to defeat Viviana Martinez Sanchez (James Monroe in LA City Section) with a 6-2 sudden victory decision.
Abrego will start today against Golden West (Central Section) wrestler Jacklyn Green.
Highland senior Robert Estrada lost his first-round match in the boys 126-pound bracket on Thursday. He lost to Gavin Bauder of Clovis North (Central Section) in an 11-3 major decision.
Estrada moved into the consolation bracket where he will face Isaac Vuong of San Leandro (Northern Section). Vuong lost his first-round match in a fall (2:17).
College Softball
AVC 4, Oxnard 1
OXNARD — The Antelope Valley College softball team defeated Oxnard 4-1 on Thursday to snap a two-game losing streak.
Victoria Alcantar picked up the win in the circle for the Marauders (9-5), allowing one run on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in four innings.
Madison Reiser threw two hitless frames with five strikeouts and Emmeliz Sera closed out the game with a hitless inning and one strikeout.
Nayely Delgado led AVC at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, while Denise Carrillo finished 2-for-2 with a run.
The Marauders return home for a doubleheader today. They play Santa Barbara at 11 a.m. and Mt. San Jacinto at 3 p.m.
“The girls are excited to get back home to play a couple of games,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
Women’s College Tennis
Canyons 7, AVC 2
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost to Western State Conference leader College of the Canyons, 7-2, on Thursday at AVC.
Brooke Faulk and Sabrina Bulsombut won their No. 2 doubles match 8-3, while No. 6 singles player Juliana Martinez won her third straight match, 6-2, 6-2.
“Great for Brooke and Sabrina to bounce back and win in doubles and really take control of the match early,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “Juliana continues to play well.”
Kristi Henderson and Naia Smithley lost a close match at No. 1 doubles, 8-6, and Gabriela Garcia and Martinez lost 8-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Henderson fell 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, Smithley lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, Faulk fell 7-6 (4), 6-1 at No. 3, No. 4 Bulsombut was defeated 6-2, 6-2 and No. 5 Garcia lost 6-0, 6-0.
Canyons (7-2, 6-0) is undefeated at the top of the conference standings after the first round of play, while the Marauders (2-7, 1-5) are in last, but just one game behind fourth place and two games behind third.
AVC travels to play Cypress today in a non-conference match.
“Moving forward, we do need to reset quickly,” Webb said.
High School Baseball
Cal City 10, Trona 5 (5)
TRONA — The California City baseball team defeated Trona 10-5 on just three hits in five innings, Thursday, in a non-league road game.
The Ravens (2-1) benefitted from 12 walks, three hit batters and five errors by the Tornadoes (0-1), but they also allowed just two hits, one walk, four hit batters and committed seven errors.
“We were missing on routine plays today,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “It was a bit frustrating for everybody.”
Blake Moore earned the win for the Ravens, allowing just two hits with one walk, four hit batters and a season-high 12 strikeouts in five innings.
“He had really good stuff today, but he didn’t quite have the command he had in his last outing,” Shane Moore said.
Jeremiah Baker hit a two-run single, while Jack Moore also hit an RBI single and Roy Galloway recorded the other hit for Cal City.
The two teams meet again today at California City.
