Abrego falls in consolation quarterfinals

BAKERSFIELD — Highland senior Cierra Abrego lost in the consolation quarterfinals at the CIF-State Girls Wrestling Championships on Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena.
Abrego lost a 12-5 decision to Alyssa Arano of San Fernando at 170 pounds. Arano took third in the bracket.
Abrego reached the championship bracket quarterfinals before losing on Friday and dropping into the consolation bracket. She wrestled in all three days of the tournament.
Baseball
Paraclete 5, Sylmar 1
LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team defeated Sylmar 5-1 in a non-league game on Saturday,
Julian Cuevas (1-0) allowed one run with five strikeouts in five innings to earn the win for the Spirits (3-0).
Paraclete’s Ryder Edwards was 1-for-2 at the plate with a three-run double in the fourth inning, while Donovan Chao was also 1-for-2 with an RBI and Hunter Logan had a hit and an RBI.
The Spirits open Gold Coast League play at Crossroads on Tuesday.
