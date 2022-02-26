BAKERSFIELD — Highland senior Cierra Abrego lost in the quarterfinals of her weight class in the second day of the CIF State Wrestling Championships on Friday.
Abrego had advanced in the championship bracket at 170 pounds in the first day of the tournament on Thursday was pinned by Golden West junior Jacklyn Green.
Abrego falls into the consolation bracket and will face San Fernando’s Alyssa Arana when competition resumes today, the final day of the tournament.
Highland senior Bobby Estrada was eliminated in the second day of the tournament.
Estrada had lost his opening match on Thursday, but rebounded in the consolation bracket on Friday.
Estrada won three consecutive matches before losing an 8-5 decision to Bakersfield sophomore Christian Herrera.
Estrada began Friday with a 10-3 victory over San Leandro’s Isaac Vuong, then pinned Oakland Tech sophomore Macro Mayfield in 12 seconds and advanced via a forfeit by Gilroy freshman Daniel Zepeda.
College Softball
AVC 5, Santa Barbara 0
AVC 10,
Mt. San Jacinto 2 (5)
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team won a pair of games at home on Friday, defeating Santa Barbara 5-0 and Mt. San Jacinto 10-2 in five innings.
In the win over Santa Barbara, AVC shortstop Denise Carrillo was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Savannah Cervantes hit a double, drove in a run and scored a run.
AVC starting pitcher Madison Reiser threw four shutout innings, did not give up a hit, walked two and struck out four, while reliever Victoria Alcantar threw three shutout innings and struck out two.
In the win against Mt. San Jacinto, Cervantes was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Ariel Nieto, Hailey Johnson, Trinity Holman, Alcantar and Natalie Gomez all had two hits apiece, as AVC outhit Mt. San Jacinto 16-5.
Johnson also scored three runs and drove in two, Alcantar scored two runs and Gomez scored two runs and drove in three.
AVC starting pitcher Emmeliz Sera struck out five in five innings.
The Marauders improve to 11-5 and will host Chaffey on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
Women’s College
Tennis
Cypress 7, AVC 2
CYPRESS — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost a non-conference match to Cypress, 7-2, on Friday.
Kristi Henderson won her No. 1 singles match in dominant fashion, 6-1, 6-2, for the Marauders.
“Kristi took control early in her singles match and did what she needed to do to get the win,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
AVC’s Brooke Faulk won her first three-set match, 4-6, 6-4, 10-3, at No. 3 singles.
“Excited to see Brooke finally win a three-set match,” Webb said, adding she has played three three-set matches this season.
Henderson and Naia Smithley lost their doubles match 8-2, Faulk and Sabrina Bulsombut lost 8-5 and Juliana Martinez and Gabriela Garcia lost 8-2.
Smithley also lost her singles match 6-3, 7-5, while Bulsombut lost in three sets, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, Garcia lost 6-0, 6-1, and Martinez lost 6-3, 6-1.
“We’ll keep working at it,” Webb said.
The Marauders will play at Santa Monica on Tuesday to start the second round of Western State Conference play.
Swimming
Quartz Hill
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill swim team swept a nonleague meet with Burroughs-Ridgecrest on Friday at Marie Kerr Pool.
The Quartz Hill girls won 95-77 and the Quartz Hill boys won 83-82.
In the girls victory, Isabelle Drossel won the 200 (2:08.22) and 500 free (5:53.83), Emily Drossel won the 200 individual medley (2:16.08) and 100 free (:56.48), Bethany Burga won the 100 butter fly (1:04.19) and 100 backstroke (1.04.03) and Sophia Washington won the 100 breaststroke (1:22.45).
The team of Emily Drossel, Burga, Washington and Isabelle Drossel won the 200 medley (1:58.59) and the team of Emily Drossel, Burga, Kiana Henriquez and Isabelle Drossel won the 200 free (1:49.02).
Quartz Hill coach Brian Reed said the girls swam 10 CIF times, including an automatic CIF time in the 200 medley, but the times don’t officially count because the CIF is only accepting CIF times on automated timing systems with touch pads, which are not available in the Antelope Valley.
In the boys win, Miguel Valencia won the 200 free (2:02.07) and Sebastian Petho won the 100 free (:49.84) and 100 back (:58.46).
The team of Sebastian Petho, Ethan Howell, Miguel Valencia and AJ Petho won the 200 free relay (1:40.27) and the team of Sebastian Petho, Howell, Miguel Valencia and AJ Petho finished second in the 200 medley relay (1:49.94).
Reed said the medley relay and Sebastian Petho’s time in the 100 backstroke would have been CIF times.
“It was a fun meet,” Reed said. “Really good swimmers on both teams. Quartz Hill boys winning came down to last relay. They needed to either win the race or get second and third place. They took second and third to win the meet.
“Overall happy with the meet. We fixed a bunch of errors as a team that we made on Tuesday at Valencia. Happy for our swimmers, but sad and frustrated that their good swim times they had today won’t be allowed to count for CIF.”
Quartz Hill will compete in its first Golden League meet on Wednesday against Littlerock at DryTown Water Park.
Baseball
Paraclete 10,
North Hollywood 1
LANCASTER — The Paraclete baseball team defeated North Hollywood 10-1 in a nonleague game at Paraclete High on Friday.
Paraclete pitcher John Balok improved to 2-0 on the season, giving up two hits and striking out three. Reliever Ryder Edwards struck out four in two innings and had a hit and two RBIs at the plate.
Julian Cuevas went 2-for-2 with a run scored, Sammy Lopez was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Gabe Gonzales had a hit and two RBIs.
Paraclete (2-0) will host Sylmar today at 10 a.m.
Cal City 10, Trona 8
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City baseball team defeated Trona for the second straight day with a 10-8 win Friday.
The Ravens (3-1) found their No. 2 pitcher in Jack Moore, who pitched the last five frames. He allowed four runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks with 14 strikeouts to earn the victory.
“I was happy with how Jack pitched today,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said, adding he plans to start developing him more as a pitcher.
Jack Moore almost quit baseball, but found a new love for it when he began to play again.
“His confidence is really fun to watch,” Shane Moore said.
Jack Moore also went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and two RBIs, while brother Blake Moore also was 2-for-2 with two walks and three RBIs.
Jeremiah Baker went 1-for-3 for the Ravens’ other hits as they again drew several walks during the game.
Cal City plays at Antelope Valley on Monday.
“That will be a good measuring stick for us,” Shane Moore said.
