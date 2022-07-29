AAC Media Day Football

Associated Press

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco, seen in this Aug. 4, 2015, file photo, says athlete compensation, the transfer portal and conference realignment have created a perfect storm for an unsettled situation, and he believes all the FBS conferences need to have a coordinated approach to stabilize things while finding a middle ground between the lost amateur model of college athletics and increasing professionalism.

Mike Aresco says athlete compensation, the transfer portal and conference realignment have created a perfect storm for an unsettled situation, and the American Athletic Conference commissioner believes all FBS conferences need to have a coordinated approach toward stability while finding a middle ground between an amateur model of college athletics and increasing professionalism.

“The amateur model we have embraced for decades is gone. We can’t pretend that it still exists,” he said Thursday. “But at the other end of the spectrum is pure NFL-style professionalism. Is that what we want? Is there a reasonable middle ground that retains the student-athlete experience and does not make our student-athletes employees or union members? I believe there is.”

