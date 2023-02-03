A tie for the league title

QUARTZ HILL — Both the Littlerock and Quartz Hill boys soccer teams celebrated after their Golden League match on Thursday night.
It wasn’t as loud and joyous a celebration if only one team were commemorating the Golden League championship, but after the Lobos and Royals tied 2-2 in the final game of the regular season at Quartz Hill High School, they both earned the title of co-champions.
Both teams finish with 10-1-3 records in league play and also have identical 12-1-4 overall records.
Littlerock won its first league title since 2005 and Quartz Hill won its first title since sharing the crown with Eastside in 2018. The Royals won the league title outright in 2016.
“Amazing. This is our first time winning the Golden League, since 2005,” said Littlerock junior Adrian Mota said. “I saw the trophy and I was like ‘I want to win this so bad.’ I gave it all, my best that I can.
“It was good. They’re a good team, but we’re a better team. That’s all I can say. We did it last year. I think we can win it this year. If we keep it up like this and keep touching the ball, I think we can do it.”
Mota scored the opening goal, on an assist by junior Ricardo Morales Navarro in the third minute, chipping in a cross in front of the net.
Quartz Hill answered nine minutes later, when senior Damon Smith drilled a bicycle kick into the far, top corner on a loose ball from a throw-in by junior Kaleb Stokes in the 12th minute to tie the match.
“It feels good, but nobody ever likes to share. I don’t like to share,” said Smith, a third-year varsity player. “We had some moments where we were playing well, but I feel we didn’t stick to the game plan and that’s why we ended the way we did.
“It was definitely a physical game. I think we kind of went in there and made it physical though. We were hitting a lot of long balls and 50/50s. We could have just settled the game down and played from there.”
Littlerock broke the 1-1 tie with a goal by sophomore Adrian Alvarez in the 35th minute, on a loose ball in front of the net off a corner kick by sophomore Adrian Villafranco.
“It’s great. It’s the first banner since 2005,” said Alvarez, a second-year varsity player. “It was a long ball game, but we played great. It’s great that we have a banner now.
“It’s not much of a great game. It was more of a long-ball game. We could have done better honestly. CIF is next and we hope to win that.”
The 2-1 Littlerock lead stood at halftime.
“I’m very proud of them. I feel great,” said Littlerock coach Gloria Meza, who has been co-coaching the team for 13 years with her husband Javier. “I feel that they are very deserving of this and more. I wish we could have left tonight with a win, but we’re happy with the outcome. We knew they could take it. We knew coming in here it would be a tough game. We knew Quartz Hill is a strong team. We had a good match the first time against them. We were prepared.
“I think everybody did good. I felt that they had a little bit more of an edge in terms of possession. The thing with Quartz Hill players is their height and their speed, so we knew coming in we don’t have that stature. But that’s OK. Our boys are strong. They are strong with their footwork. I think that helps them a lot. They are passionate. They are strong. We are expecting good things from this team. It’s a young team. There’s more to come in the future. Hopefully, they keep being this upset until next year and next year we can get it all to ourselves.”
Quartz Hill tied the match in the sixth minute of the second half, when Quartz Hill senior Chisom Ene chipped in a shot from 5 yards off a corner kick by senior Davien Karanikolas.
“It’s not an outcome we wanted, but we did what we had to do,” said Ene, a four-year varsity player, including two years at Lancaster High. “We got put on some unlucky goals and we had to get back in and score. It’s not the outcome we wanted, but for the past four years of high school, I never got first place and it’s the best thing to get.
“It was a lot of heart. Both teams wanted it. It just came down to who got the last hit.”
Both teams had more scoring opportunities the remaining 34 minutes of the match, in a fast-paced and physical match.
Quartz Hill senior goalie Xander Jakeway made several saves and Littlerock freshman goalie Nelson Flores made six saves.
“They gave a lot of heart,” Quartz Hill first-year coach Casey Jenison said. “We made a couple of mistakes and we got punished for it, but we went back and made up for them and showed a lot of heart through that. They’ve really come together even more in the last week, couple of weeks. It’s good momentum building, so we want to take that into CIF.
“They’re disappointed, but we’re co-champs. I don’t think that they realized that going into the game if we tied that would be the result. I’m proud of them. I’m really proud of them. It’s hard to share, but it builds character and they’re showing that, so that’s good.”
The CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be released on Saturday. First-round matches will be on Thursday.
Quartz Hill is ranked No. 5 in Division 3 and Littlerock is ranked No. 6 in Division 4.
The Royals lost 1-0 in overtime to Artesia in the Division 5 championship match last season and the Lobos lost in the Division 6 semifinals, 3-1, to eventual champion Los Altos.
“It’s good to end with a high-pressure match, rather than a give-away game,” Jenison said. “It’s good for their character. It’s good for their mentality. It’s good for their momentum.”
The two teams are co-champions, sharing the Golden League title, but Littlerock won the head-to-head, beating Quartz Hill 2-1 in the first matchup on Jan. 11 and will be the No. 1 team in the playoffs.
Quartz Hill finished second in league last season, while Littlerock was third, its highest finish since the Lobos were third in 2016.
Quartz Hill had 13 seniors for its senior night ceremony after the match.
Littlerock only had one senior starter.
“We’ve been coming up. It takes a lot of work,” Gloria Meza said. “It’s been a lot of work and a lot of teamwork.
“We’re the smallest school in this Valley. We don’t have the numbers the big schools have, so when it comes to tryouts and grades and everything else, we have to work double. Because we don’t have the bench that the other teams have or the numbers coming out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.