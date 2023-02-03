 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Boys Soccer | Golden League: Littlerock 2, Quartz Hill 2

A tie for the league title

Littlerock, Quartz Hill play to draw, share championship

  • 0

QUARTZ HILL — Both the Littlerock and Quartz Hill boys soccer teams celebrated after their Golden League match on Thursday night.

It wasn’t as loud and joyous a celebration if only one team were commemorating the Golden League championship, but after the Lobos and Royals tied 2-2 in the final game of the regular season at Quartz Hill High School, they both earned the title of co-champions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.