Athletics Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) can’t catch a home run hit by the Oakland Athletics’ Jesus Aguilar during the third inning on Monday in Anaheim. The Angels lost 11-10 in 10 innings.

ANAHEIM — Ryan Noda had a two-run double in the 10th inning, Brent Rooker and Jesús Aguilar became the first Athletics teammates to hit back-to-back homers twice in one game and Oakland rallied for an 11-10 victory over the Los Angeles Angels after blowing an early six-run lead Monday night.

“That was pretty much right there at the top (of crazy games). A good friend of mine said, ‘You know, you may as well make them memorable.’ And I think tonight was pretty memorable,” Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.