Angels Athletics Baseball

Associated Press

Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki gestures as he leaves the team’s game against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning, Tuesday, in Oakland. Suzuki, who is retiring, was honored during the game.

 

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

OAKLAND — Shea Langeliers drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, sending the Oakland Athletics past the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Tuesday night.

“Those are the moments you practice for right there,” Langeliers said. “All the hard work you do goes in, and it shows up when you need it right there.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.