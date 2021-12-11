A Royal Sendoff

QUARTZ HILL — Many seniors on the Quartz Hill football team are preparing for their final football game.
The state championship game tonight will definitely be the final game of the season for the Royals, after playing in five consecutive win-or-go home playoff games.
Quartz Hill (10-4) plays in the CIF State Division 6-AA Championship Bowl Game at Argonaut (11-3) tonight at 6 p.m.
“It feels amazing, amazing. It’s a heck of an experience,” Quartz Hill junior center Frank Rosado said. “It’s nice. I truly do want to win state. But what happens, happens. We have to play our best game.”
The Quartz Hill players and coaches started their road trip to Jackson in Northern California at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, leaving to much fanfare at Quartz Hill High School.
“The difference between this group and other teams we’ve had is this group is really focused each week on our opponent,” Quartz Hill coach James Vondra said. “We don’t think about last week and we don’t think about a month ago. We don’t think about where we’ve been. We just think about where we’re going. But for the first time, we can have those conversations with those seniors. ‘This is it. This is your last week.’ Some of these seniors, they’ll never play football after this Saturday. This will be their last game in their life. Some of these, they’ve got colleges looking at them. They’ll be playing in college somewhere.
“Now we have to decide ‘What kind of legacy do you want to leave? Do you want to leave one where you were state finalists and we don’t come away with a win or do you want to leave state champs and you come away with a win?’ As coaches, we’re trying to be happy where we are champs, two times now, but we also want to send a message, it’s not that it’s not good enough, but we’re greedy. We want that one more. We want to get that state championship. The players are so focused. They totally understand what’s at stake this week. They’re our here working to get another victory. We’re still focused on going 1-0 this week.”
The Royals advanced to the State Championship game by winning two titles.
“It feels good,” Quartz Hill junior lineman Ethan Leos said. “It’s nerve racking. It’s the biggest game of my career. Once the game starts, it goes away, all the nerves. I just do my job. That’s what I’ve got to do.”
Quartz Hill won three games to advance to the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 championship game, where the Royals won at Compton 43-8 on Nov. 27, winning the third championship in school history.
The title earned Quartz Hill a berth in the CIF State Division 6-AA Southern Regional Championship Bowl Game, where the Royals won 26-20 at Palo Verde Valley High in Blythe.
The Royals rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit against Palo Verde Valley and overcame three turnovers.
“We had three turnovers,” Vondra said. “Our defensive line struggled a bit. Their O-Line was a lot better than we had planned on being, I guess. But we settled down and we played big when we needed to play big. Two of the three turnovers, our defense went right back out there and stopped them. They didn’t score, so it was kind of more a loss of time than anything. They didn’t take advantage of that, but one of our turnovers did and that was the reason why they were leading at halftime. We turned it over right before the half. They drove down and scored. At halftime we just talked. We said ‘We’ve got to stop the mistakes. Offensively, we can do whatever we want.’ They couldn’t stop our offense. Defensively, we were getting the stops when we needed to, but now that we’re down, we have to pick it up, and they did. Our defense really picked it up. Our offense just continued.
“It’s just one of those things where in championships games, you don’t want to leave points on the field. You want to play at your best. You don’t want to turn the ball over. We didn’t play our best. We turned the ball over and we left points on the field and we still won. We’re fortunate we came away with a victory, especially having to drive all the way to Blythe and play in that environment. They were super hospitable to us.”
Vondra said the game was played in front of almost 3,000 fans, with the home side filled and some home fans sitting on the visitor’s side.
“It was an amazing atmosphere for these guys to be a part of,” Vondra said. “It’s exactly what you’d expect in a regional championship type of game. We’re obviously ecstatic to get out of there with a win, especially the way we played.
“At least now, with this week, our guys are focused and they know we went in and stole a victory. We can’t do that this week. It’s the state championship. Argonaut is a very good football program. If we commit the same mistakes we made last week, there’s no way we’re coming out with a win this week. We have to be really focused on what our assignments are. No turnovers. Our guys have to handle business and hopefully come out of there with a state championship.”
Leos said the Royals are focused on improving after the Palo Verde Valley victory.
“There’s always room for improvement,” Leos said. “We just get better as a team, that’s our goal, to win.
“The Palo Verde game, what killed us that games was turnovers. We could have done better in that game. We could have scored way more. We’ve got to work on the turnovers.”
Argonaut won the CIF-Sac-Joaquin Division 6 Championship, as the No. 2 seed, beating Rosemont 31-20 in the title game.
“It will be a different experience,” Vondra said. “It will be a fun, physical game.
“They’re not a true Wing T, they do some double wing and single wing. It will be three yards and a cloud of dust.”
The Mustangs beat St. Vincent 42-12 in the CIF State Division 6-AA Northern Regional Championship Bowl Game last week.
“Everyone, both teams, they all do better. The stakes are higher,” Leos said. “Everyone raises their game.”
Vondra said the Royals have two players in COVID protocols this week, that may be eligible to return in time for the game: senior lineman Jake Politano and senior defensive lineman Max Smith.
Politano was pulled from practice on Monday and could be eligible to return on Friday, while Smith was pulled Tuesday and could return on Saturday.
“As we go, if someone gets pulled out tomorrow, they’re out,” Vondra said. “You can come back Sunday at the earliest. We’re still dealing with that COVID beast. That’s kind of been what we’ve been competing against all year. For two weeks, we were really fortunate, we were really blessed actually, to have our full squad. We were fortunate last week, but now it’s hitting us. It just happens to be state championship week, but everyone is in that same boat, especially in L.A. County. I don’t know what the rules are up where we’re going. I can’t imagine it’s a whole lot more different, but I know L.A County is more strict than other counties, so are they going to be missing any of their players? We have no idea. For us though, we coach these kids and the next guy up is ready to go. They’ll be ready to go on Saturday, whoever it is.”
There is no rain forecast on Friday and Saturday in Jackson, with a high around 50 degrees and low in the 30s. It is likely there will be fog during the game, something Vondra noticed in the games he exchanged with the Argonaut coach.
Vondra said Argonaut has a different set up for its football stadium, with parking for cars next to the stands, so people can watch from their cars.
“The other thing we have kind of embraced is that whole road warrior mentality,” Vondra said. “We have to go into Compton to get that championship. We had to go into Blythe to beat Palo Verde and now we have to go up to Jackson to beat Argonaut. I think these guys are battle tested and they’re ready for this challenge and as a coaching staff, we’re excited for this opportunity. This is a first for all of us. There isn’t a single coach on staff that’s been in this situation. We all lost in our regional in 2017, so there’s that aspect where we’re excited to be here. We’re playing football in December and any time anyone is playing football in December they’re playing for something special, no matter what level you’re at, college, high school. We’re excited to have that opportunity.”
The Royals are playing their 21st game this calendar year, combining the five-game spring season and this season.
“You throw that COVID season, it’s like an NFL season,” Vondra said. “We had a five-game season in March and April. We gave them two, three weeks off and then we’re back to spring football in May. If you add those five games to these 16, that’s 21 football games in the year of 2021. How many high schools can say they’ve played 21 football games in a year? It’s crazy.”
