A needed victory

GLENDALE — It’s a victory that the Antelope Valley High boys basketball team desperately needed.
For confidence purposes, if anything.
The Antelopes entered Wednesday evening’s game against Duarte having lost seven of their last eight games.
AV High got off to a quick start and led from start to finish as it held on to defeat the Falcons, 60-53, in the first day of the Hoover crossover.
“I thought we performed well for 32 minutes,” ’Lopes head coach Ed Campbell said. “We were able to outlast their punch there in the second half. It was good to defeat a school our size and in our own division.”
AV High (6-9) was scheduled to compete in the Rosemead Tournament, however, that was cancelled and the ’Lopes, Duarte, Apple Valley and host Hoover, decided to do a four-team showcase. AV High will face Hoover today at 4 p.m.
Dewayne Wall scored the first seven points of the game in the first quarter, as the ’Lopes sprung to a 10-0 lead. Wall led all scorers with 26 points, including four 3-pointers.
“We weren’t fully here today. We were lazy and at times we played selfish,” Wall said. “We definitely didn’t perform at our best.”
Wall’s four 3-pointers were part of an onslaught of 3s by the ’Lopes as they connected on 11-of-26 for the game. Nestor Andres netted four 3s of his own and Pierce Hill hit three off the bench. Hill was a spark in the second quarter for AV High, as he finished with nine points.
The ’Lopes led 16-11 after the first quarter and opened the second with a 12-0 run to extend their lead to 28-11, while holding the Falcons (4-12) scoreless for the first 4½ minutes. A 3-pointer by Hill during that stretch gave AV High a 31-15 lead.
Still many missed layups and easy buckets for the ’Lopes helped keep Duarte in the game as AV High only led 33-20 at halftime.
“I know we could have done better. Our defense let us down in the second half,” said Andres, who finished with 12 points, all coming from the 3-ball. “We got some good looks out there. We passed the ball pretty well. I’m satisfied with this victory, and I’m looking forward to getting some league wins.”
The Falcons began to slowly chip away at the ’Lopes’ lead as fatigue began to set in, and their pressure defense, which forced Duarte into 18 turnovers for the game, wasn’t as effective. The Falcons outscored AV High, 19-14, in the third and trailed 47-40 after three.
“We’re still trying to find our identity, 15 games into the season, but this was a good non-league victory for us,” Campbell said. “We shot the ball pretty well tonight, better than we have been shooting, especially since we haven’t played in 12 days.”
Kiwan Sims (nine points) kept his team at arm’s length following a bucket to extend the lead to 51-42 with 5:11 remaining. But Duarte kept clawing away.
The Falcons’ Mattias Klimuck hit a bucket and was fouled. He missed the free throw, but the rebound was collected by teammate Sebastian Lopez-Luna, who hit the put back and trimmed the lead to 52-48 with 3:00 left.
That’s as close as Duarte would get as Wall responded on the ensuing possession with a 3-pointer to give the ’Lopes some breathing room, leading 55-48 at that point. Late free throw shooting by Sims, iced the game for AV High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.