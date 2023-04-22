LPGA Tour Golf

Associated Press

A Lim Kim acknowledges the gallery after her shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Chevron Championship women’s golf tournament, Friday, in The Woodlands, Texas.

 

 Eric Gay

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A Lim Kim birdied the final two holes for a 7-under 65 and the lead Friday in the suspended second round of the rain-delayed Chevron Championship.

Thirty-one players were unable to finish the round before dark in the first women’s major tournament of the season, with the event in its first year in suburban Houston after a decades-long run in the California desert.

