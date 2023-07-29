Conference Realignment Football

Associated Press

USC players and coaches celebrate after defeating Stanford 31-28 in the Pac-12 Conference championship game on Dec. 1, 2017, in Santa Clara. Colorado becomes the third school to leave the Pac-12 in the last year, joining UCLA and USC, which are joining the Big Ten next year.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

As that sage philosopher Yogi Berra supposedly opined, “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.”

Not to worry.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.