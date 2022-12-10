Lakers 76ers Basketball

Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (left) goes up for a shot against the Philadelphia 76ers’ Tobias Harris during the first half, Friday, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 133-122 in overtime.

 

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA — De’Anthony Melton was an LA kid who rooted hard for the Clippers and not that other team in town.

Melton sure had more fun beating the Lakers in Philly.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.