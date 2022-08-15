Packers 49ers Football

Associated Press

49ers rookie cornerback Samuel Womack III (left) runs after intercepting a pass in front of Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers in an NFL preseason game on Friday in Santa Clara.

SANTA CLARA — Danny Gray’s big-play touchdown catch from Trey Lance was the highlight from San Francisco’s exhibition opener, though it was the performance of another rookie that could prove even more important to the 49ers.

Fifth-round cornerback Samuel Womack built on an impressive training camp by flashing in his preseason debut, intercepting both passes thrown his way in a performance that could earn him a longer look in a bid to win the slot cornerback job in San Francisco.

