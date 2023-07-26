49ers Camp Football

Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy speaks to reporters after an offseason practice on May 23 in Santa Clara. Purdy has been cleared to take part in training camp after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow in the offseason.

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been cleared to take part in training camp after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow in the offseason.

General manager John Lynch said Tuesday that Purdy has been given the green light from doctors to practice after making good progress in his rehabilitation.

