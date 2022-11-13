CORRECTION Chargers Falcons Football

Associated Press

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. The Chargers play at the 49ers this Sunday.

 

 Butch Dill

SANTA CLARA — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan has been known as one of the NFL’s most creative play-callers.

The midseason addition of Christian McCaffrey has only expanded the possibilities for the 49ers, who now feature two of the game’s most versatile players in McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.