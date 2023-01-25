Panthers Coaching Search Football

Associated Press

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans gets ready for a game against the Cardinals, Jan. 8, in Santa Clara. The 49ers were awarded five compensation draft picks from the NFL’s diverse rewards policy.

 

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

Since the NFL implemented its diverse rewards policy in 2020, the San Francisco 49ers have been front-runners.

The Niners were awarded five compensation draft picks in the third round for developing Martin Mayhew, Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel. They’ll receive two more for Ran Carthon and another if DeMeco Ryans becomes a head coach this offseason.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.