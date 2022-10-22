Panthers Rams Football

Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs past Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (45) during the second half on Sunday in Inglewood. McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers.

 Ashley Landis

SANTA CLARA — Despite a string of injuries, lackluster performances and a 3-3 start to the season, general manager John Lynch still views his San Francisco 49ers as a Super Bowl contender.

That belief gave Lynch the confidence to take a gamble. He traded four draft picks to Carolina for star running back Christian McCaffrey in hopes of providing a similar spark to the last time he made a big in-season trade.

