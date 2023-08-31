niners0819_web2.jpg

Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) completes a throw against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL preseason game, Aug. 19, in Santa Clara. The 49ers won 21-20.

 Santiago Mejia

SANTA CLARA — Geno Smith came into last season a bit of a mystery, eight years removed from his last chance at being a full-time starter.

Brock Purdy was a complete unknown as the final pick in the draft fortunate to just solidify a roster spot as a rookie.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.