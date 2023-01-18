Rockets Lakers Basketball

Associated Press

The Lakers’ LeBron James (6) flexes his arm during the second half against the Houston Rockets, Monday, in Los Angeles. James scored a season-high 48 points and the Lakers won 140-132.

LOS ANGELES — At a time in life when all but the world’s greatest athletes are slowing down, LeBron James has picked up speed.

James turned 38 years old on Dec. 30, deep in his 20th season in the NBA. He celebrated by scoring 47 points on his birthday in Atlanta, and the second-leading scorer in league history has been on a vintage roll ever since.

