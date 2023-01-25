Australian Open Tennis

Associated Press

Jessica Pegula (right), of the US, embraces Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, after falling to Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinals, Tuesday, in Melbourne, Australia.

MELBOURNE, Australia — On the court at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday night, Victoria Azarenka — the athlete — displayed the same confident brand of take-the-ball-early, hard-hitting tennis that carried her to two Australian Open titles and the No. 1 ranking a decade ago.

That was responsible, in part, for the way she beat No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1 to return to the semifinals at Melbourne Park for the first time since those triumphs in 2012 and 2013.

