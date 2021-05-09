A total of 13 soccer teams from the Antelope Valley qualified for the CIF-Southern Section playoffs, as the postseason brackets were released on Saturday morning.
Seven boys soccer team qualified, led by Golden League champion Palmdale, the No. 2 seed in the Division 4 bracket.
Four of those seven earned first-round matches, including Heritage League co-champions Palmdale Aerospace Academy and Vasquez.
Six girls team made the postseason, as the top three teams from the Golden League will play Division 3 first-round matches on Wednesday. Quartz Hill, the Golden League champion, is the only one that will host a first-round match.
Gold Coast League champion Paraclete will host a Division 5 first-round match on Wednesday.
The Palmdale boys (10-0-4) are the highest seed team in the Valley.
The Falcons finished undefeated in the Golden League and will host Sierra Vista (5-3-2), the third-place team from the Montview League in a Division 4 first-round match on Thursday.
The second and third place teams from the Golden League will play Division 5 wild card games on Tuesday.
Quartz Hill (7-3-4), the second place team in the Golden League, will host Glendale (4-2-1), the third-place team from the Pacific League, in a wild-card match on Tuesday. The winner will play at Desert Sky League champion Granite Hills (10-1-0) in a first-round match on Thursday.
Eastside (7-4-3), the Golden League third-place team, will travel to La Quinta (6-3-2), the Desert Empire League runner-up, in a Division 5 wild-card game on Tuesday. The winner will travel to Citrus Belt champion Beaumont (9-4-2) for a first-round game on Thursday.
The Palmdale Aerospace Academy (6-1-0), the Heritage League co-champion, will host Sage Hill (7-1-3), the San Joaquin League runner-up, in a Division 6 first-round match on Thursday.
Antelope Valley (6-4-4), the fourth-place team from the Golden League, will play at Monrovia (5-4-1), the third-place team from the Rio Hondo League, in a Division 6 wild-card match on Tuesday. The winner will play at Valle Vista League co-champion and No. 2 seed Charter Oak (9-2-0) in a first-round match on Thursday.
Vasquez (6-3-0), the Heritage League co-champs, will host West Covina (6-5-0), the fourth-place team from the Valle Vista League, in a Division 7 first-round match on Thursday. West Covina qualified as an at-large team, as did the Paraclete boys.
Paraclete (5-4-3), the fifth-place team in the Gold Coast League, will play at Buckley (5-0-1), the Liberty League champions, in a Division 7 first-round match on Thursday.
The Quartz Hill girls (13-0-1), as the Golden League champion, are the only GL team to receive a home game.
The Royals will host Redlands East Valley (5-5-1), the third-place team from the Citrus Belt League, in a Division 3 first-round match on Wednesday.
Knight (8-2-2), the second-place team in the Golden League, will play a Division 3 first-round match at Charter Oak (7-3-0), the second-place Valle Vista League team, on Wednesday.
Eastside (9-1-4), the third-place team from the Golden League, will play at Marymount (8-0-1), the Sunshine League champion, in a Division 3 first-round match on Wednesday.
Highland (5-5-2), the fourth-place team in the Golden League, will travel to Temple City (5-5-1), the third-place team in the Rio Hondo League, in a Division 4 wild-card match on Monday. The winner will travel to the No. 1 seed in Division 4, San Dimas (11-0-0), the Valle Vista League champion, for a first-round match on Wednesday.
The Paraclete girls (9-1-1), the Gold Coast League champions, will host a Division 5 first-round match on Wednesday against Silverado (3-4-1), the third-place team from the Desert Sky League.
The Spirits are the No. 7 ranked team in Division 5, the highest ranking for a girls team from the Valley.
Vasquez (3-3-1), the second-place team from the Heritage League, will host a Division 6 first-round match on Wednesday against the winner of the wild-card game between Vista Del Lago (4-4-3) at Animo Leadership (3-2-1). The wild-card game will be played on Monday between Vista Del Lago, the Inland Valley League No. 3 team, and Animo Leadership, the second-place Mulholland League team.
