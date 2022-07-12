LANCASTER — Motorists in the City of Lancaster could see the speed limit drop on 16 roadway segments and increase on one roadway segment. Speed limits on 118 other roadway segments would not change.
The City Council will conduct a public hearing, today, for the introduction of an ordinance to establish recommended speed limits on 135 roadway segments and amend the Lancaster Municipal Code.
The proposed new speed limits were determined based on engineering and traffic surveys conducted, by consultant LSY Enterprise Inc., from October 2021 to January, on city streets
The city previously updated speed limits at 128 road segments, in 2019 and 2020. The remaining 135 roadway segments in the study are nearing the seven-year expiration date, according to a staff report.
“Thus, they require an update of the speed limits through an (Engineering and Traffic Survey) study,” the report said.
The proposed amendment to the Lancaster Municipal Code would reflect the current study.
The consultants recommended a five mile-per-hour decrease on 16 roadway segments. Those include a drop from 50 mph to 45 mph on Avenue M-8 from 45th Street West to 35th Street West (two segments). The speed limit would drop from 50 mph to 45 mph from on 10th Street West from Avenue K to Avenue L (two segments).
The recommended speed limit on Avenue K from 15th to 10th streets west would decrease from 35 mph to 30 mph.
The consultants recommended an increase from 40 mph to 45 mph on 35th Street West from Avenue L to Avenue L-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.