CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council tonight is expected to set the rate for the voter-approved special parcel tax for the 2021-2022 tax year, and to consider lifting the limits on marijuana dispensaries within the city.
The Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. and residents may watch or participate via Zoom, using the link https://zoom.us/j/98056882972; meeting ID 980 5688 2972.
Members of the public may also dial in to listen by calling 669-900-9128 and using the same meeting ID.
Cal City voters approved a special parcel tax in July 2018, with the revenues directed to support public safety operations. The tax was set at a maximum of $182.50 per parcel per year, with provisions to reduce the amount each year under a formula that takes into consideration increases in revenues from sales, property and marijuana industry taxes.
For 2021-2022, this formula calculated the required reduction at $21.90, bringing the maximum rate to $160.60, according to the staff report.
This calculation estimates increased tax revenues of nearly $1.4 million over the 2017-2018 base year. The bulk of this increase, $1.12 million, is from taxes on the marijuana industry. This revenue stream was not yet realized when the tax was passed.
Prior Councils lowered the annual rate beyond what was required under the formula. In 2019-2020, when the reduction was zero, the Council lowered it to $172.50. In 2020-2021, the Council set the rate at $153.
The Council will also consider removing the limit on marijuana dispensaries from the municipal code ordinance which lays out the requirements an constraints for the commercial marijuana industry in Cal City.
The ordinance currently states that a maximum of two retail storefront operations and 10 delivery operations may be permitted.
When the city originally adopted ordinances allowing for commercial medical marijuana operations within the city in 2016, it limited the number of permits for all types of operations, including cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The number of dispensaries at that time was limited to two, based on one per every 13,000 residents.
The limits on permits for cultivation, manufacturing and distribution were lifted in 2017, and the code was revamped in 2018 to encompass not only medical but recreational use, in line with changes to state law. The maximum number of dispensaries was also changed to allow for two retail storefront operations and two delivery-only operations.
The number of delivery-only operations permitted was increased from two to 10 in 2019.
The latest change to the municipal code in regards to the commercial marijuana industry was requested by Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, according to the staff report. There is no discussion in the staff report providing reasons for the request.
O’Laughlin, who was elected in November, previously served as the city’s finance director from mid-2016 until her resignation at the end of 2017. She later joined the efforts of some of the commercial marijuana firms seeking to locate in Cal City.
