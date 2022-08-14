VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — SpaceX launched 46 more Starlink satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base, on Friday.
The satellites were carried aboard a Falcon 9 rocket that blasted off from Vandenberg on the central coast, at 2:40 p.m.
The satellite were later deployed from the rocket’s second stage to join the Starlink constellation, a space-based broadband Internet system with hundreds of satellites in low Earth orbit.
The Falcon 9’s reusable first stage returned from space and successfully touched down on a seagoing landing platform in the Pacific Ocean.
