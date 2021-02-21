A recent article in another paper reported on several airmen at Edwards AFB joining the new Space Force.
The piece noted that it had been some 70 years since the Air Force split off from the Army.
I recall those days — my dad had airmen working for him at his two Shell service stations in Mojave then.
Their biggest complaint back in those days when Greyhound was a major form of transportation, was people mistaking Airmen in the new blue-gray Air Force Class A uniforms for Greyhound bus drivers because of the similar colors.
The new color was similar to that of the British Royal Air Force, down to the reverse pleats on the pants.
An airman friend wearing the uniform near the door of a bus had a woman hand him her ticket.
As I recall, the Air Force eventually changed its uniforms to a darker shade of blue to eliminate confusion and to be more distinct.
The new Space Force uniforms are apparently still in the conceptual stage, with a suggested five-star “Admiral of the Constellation” rank (!).
The new “force” is not entirely separate; it’s to the Air Force as the Marines are to the Navy, something I would suggest against mentioning in a Marine bar late in the evening.
Marine town
Mojave was a Marine town during the 1950s Korean War years, as it was during World War II when what is now the Mojave Air and Spaceport became a Marine Corps Auxiliary Air Station subordinate to the El Toro Marine Corps Air Station in Orange County.
(The town of El Toro is now Lake Forest, I learned on “Jeopardy!” last week.)
Air Force police had patrolled Mojave’s downtown along with local sheriff’s deputies up until the Marines arrived, but faded away when Marine Shore Patrols began appearing.
The deputies and local California Highway Patrol traffic officers got along well with their military counterparts, and the deputies would occasionally be called to the base main gate at Inyo and P Street to “collect” an intoxicated Marine to spend the night in the old Mojave Jail on Sierra Highway, which smelled so bad I’ve actually seen people instantly sober up after entering and taking a few deep breaths.
We called it the Black Hole of Mojave.
It was later replaced by what is now a bright red storage building at the local Weinerschnitzel restaurant. Like all jails, it too had its own unique pong.
The hole in the floor of the drunk tank cell was responsible for much of the odor.
You would think the smell alone would be enough of a deterrent to bad behavior, but many of the same sad souls kept coming back.
I’ve often wondered if booze deadens the sense of smell along with common sense.
Alternative fuels
As the folks in Bakersfield continue to worry over the future of petroleum, more alternative fuel sources continue to spring up there, creating new jobs.
My friend Rob Duchow of SoCalGas announced last week that “the gas company” will fund more than $1 million for research to help develop hydrogen transportation projects.
SoCalGas is investing “$1.3 million to fund the development of four hydrogen fuel technologies that could provide emissions-free transportation for railways and at ports in California and around the world,” Rob’s release noted.
“Projects like these have the potential to create more zero-emissions transportation and reduce the cost of hydrogen fueling infrastructure, consistent with California’s climate goals,” according to the SoCalGas announcement.
Hydrogen is already powering railroad locomotives in Europe.
Bioenergy
Another source of clean fuel is being developed in Kern County.
According to a story in the Bakersfield Californian: “Four new bioenergy proposals came to the attention of the Kern Economic Development Corp. in the last half of 2020, joining four other prospects under active consideration. Most of the projects would employ more than 100 workers. One would dwarf the others with as many as 1,390 jobs across 100 to 200 acres.”
Bioenergy involves “converting food waste, ag trimmings, dairy manure and dead forest trees into cleaner-burning fuel whose environmental benefits can be carbon negative.”
In addition to developing cleaner energy, creating bioenergy gets rid of materials that pose massive disposal challenges.
Electric vehicles
“Motorweek,” the weekly PBS television auto report in its fourth decade, presented its annual Drivers Choice Award to Ford for their new Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV in a recent episode.
Premium versions of the all-electric Ford can get up to zero-to-60 in as little as three seconds and travel up to 300 miles without recharging.
The new pony will be in dealers’ showrooms later this year. It will join the hybrid Ford F-150 pickup I recently mentioned.
Tesla’s next Model S claims to have a 390-mile range, do zero-to-60 in 1.9 seconds, have a 200 mph top speed and 1,020 hp peak power.
The car’s rectangular, race car/aircraft-style steering “wheel” has been panned as impractical by auto experts with whom I tend to agree.
General Motors plans to have 30 electric vehicles, including a revised Hummer, on sale in 2025 and Jaguar is going all electric that year.
On the subject of electric vehicles, Motorweek also featured an electric vehicle that carried members of Congress and their staff in a tunnel between the US House and Senate at the turn of the last century.
It was eventually replaced by a larger rail vehicle (which is slower than walking) along the same route.
