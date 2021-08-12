PALMDALE — Twenty months after Lockheed Martin Skunk Works officials broke ground for the aerospace company’s new advanced manufacturing facility, company officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the building Tuesday afternoon.
The new building is LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified, a green building rating program. It is the latest addition to Lockheed Martin’s storied Advanced Development Programs, more commonly known as Skunk Works, headquarters.
Guests for the ribbon-cutting event included dignitaries Rep. Mike Garcia, Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Dee Dee Myers, senior advisor to Gov. Gavin Newsom and director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.
The new 215,000 square-foot intelligent flexible factory incorporates robotics, artificial intelligence and augmented reality to reduce the need for hard tooling. A giant COBRA — Combined Operation: Bolting and Robotic Auto-drill — on the floor will help speed projects along.
“A new phase of the digital revolution is underway at Lockheed Martin,” said Jeff Babione, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works.
The new building incorporates all three of Lockheed Martin’s advanced production priorities: an intelligent factory framework; a technology enabled advanced manufacturing environment; and a flexible factory construct to support customer priorities with speed and agility while bolstering manufacturing capability in the United States.
The Palmdale building is one of four transformational manufacturing facilities Lockheed Martin is opening in the United States this year. The project is the cornerstone of more than $400 million in capital investments across Lockheed Martin’s Palmdale campus.
“For more than 100 years, Lockheed Martin has been proud to call California home,” Babione said. “Our partnership with the state has helped us remain competitive and has positioned us for long-term growth. The technology in our new Palmdale facility lets us go beyond manufacturing optimization to the next digital revolution, driving innovation and preserving California’s leadership in the aerospace industry.”
Inside the building’s lobby hang banners highlighting Skunk Works’ eight Collier Trophies.
In addition to manufacturing, the facility includes office and break spaces to accommodate more than 450 employees. The company has created over 1,500 new jobs for California since 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.