‘With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Speaking recently to fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar, it’s clear that the intent of Pop singer Beyoncé’s new album, “Renaissance,” is to make lemonade out of life’s sour turns.
Her new, seventh LP, released on July 29, follows the style of eclectic-sounding “Lemonade” (2016). However, “Lemonade” featured guest appearances from popular acts like James Blake, Kendrick Lamar, the Weeknd and Jack White, whereas “Renaissance” is scaled back on collaborations.
Beyoncé detractors are puzzling. Maybe they just don’t like her voice or perhaps they don’t actually listen to the content of her songs. But the 28-time Grammy winner has numerous accolades to back up her vocal talent.
Noting inevitably weaker songs that clearly follow trends, like the new “Thique,” Beyoncé widely has a strong catalog of music that expresses thoughts on topics like love, race, materialism and more. At its essence, “Renaissance” is another sign of a supremely confident Queen B updating her sonic palette to match her soaring vocals.
The opening track of 16, “I’m That Girl,” begins with an empowering mood. She sings with soulful intensity, engulfed by a looping sample of underground rapper Tommy Wright III’s “Still Pimpin.”
“From the top of the mornin,’ I shine. Right through the blinds, Touching everything in my plain view, and everything next to me gets lit up too.”
Seeming to usher in a new dance floor-oriented era to her career, Beyoncé linked up with NYC/Berlin-based DJ Honey Dijon (Lady Gaga, Madonna) for two fresh cuts, “Cozy” and “Alien Superstar.” Other notable producers include BloodPop and Solomun.
Hopefully Beyoncé’s use of these Electronica DJs/Producers isn’t just a sign of her being trendy. Maybe a proper Club/Dance mix of her album will be available soon.
“Cozy” introduces an energetic feel. Celebrating the superstar’s confidence and pride in herself, she also shout outs the LGBTQ+ community on this World Electronica track that glistens with youthful energy.
“Alien Superstar,” simply put, is an intergalactic dance anthem. More than just slyly nicking a Right Said Fred song’s cadence, halfway through, Queen B also samples a speech from visionary writer, producer and teacher Barbara Ann Teer, the founder of Harlem’s Black National Theatre in the late 1960s.
In tune with the dance vibes, “Energy” booms along, courtesy of an Afrobeat tempo. Featuring Jamaican-American rapper Beam, Beyoncé is unapologetically political in the opening verse, speaking on American leadership.
She also comments on society, “I just entered the country with derringers, ’Cause them Karens just turned into terrorists.”
Following, “Break My Soul,” the album’s emboldened lead single is a pulsating house beat with a looping piano.
A side note: Since its release, the album has experienced mild controversy.
Most recently, Bey omitted an interpolation of Kelis’s “Milkshake” from “Energy,” because Kelis is not officially a writer or producer of “Milkshake.” Moreover, she previously changed a line in “Heated” to remove words considered ablest.
When juxtaposed with the Afro Tech of “Move,” featuring Grace Jones and Tems, or the nouveau Disco of “Cuff It,” the track “Plastic Off the Sofa” reminds us that Beyoncé shines just as brightly on more vulnerable songs.
On “Virgo’s Groove,” a six-minute Disco-Funk jam, airy electronics and classic Disco stylings meld as the artist (a Virgo) turns the heat up, sensually.
In that vein, finally, “Summer Renaissance” samples Donna Summer on an ode to the romance she shares with her husband, rapper/entrepreneur Jay-Z aka Shawn Carter.
