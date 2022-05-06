PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is offering Yoga for All Levels classes in May at Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center, 2723-A W. Rancho Vista Blvd. and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 E. Ave. Q-9.
Classes will began on May 2 and will continue on May 9, 16 and 23. The sessions at Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center are for ages 18 and older and will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Legacy Commons sessions are geared for ages 55 and older and will take place from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. The fee includes all four classes and is discounted to $40 for Palmdale residents and is $50 for non-residents. Registration is available at www.PlayPalmdale.com
Classes will be led by instructor Vi Davis. She is certified by YogaWorks and holds several certifications on yoga instruction including meditation, breathing techniques, prenatal yoga, chair yoga, restorative yoga and vinyasa flow.
Participants will be taught safe yoga practices with modifications and transitions through easy-to-follow instructions to help build confidence, strength, flexibility and balance.
For more information, call 661-267-5611.
