Christina Hall, host of the HGTV home improvement series “Christina in the Country,” enjoys renovating homes. “I like doing the big projects,” she said.

HGTV star Christina Hall promises not to judge your home if you invite her over.

“There’s literally zero judgment,” the TV personality said during a recent interview. “Unless you live in a hoarder house or it’s real gross or dirty, I’m not going to care. I’ve lived in different types of houses and places and situations.”

