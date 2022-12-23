PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library has announced the schedule for their weekly in-person storytimes this winter from Jan. 17 through March 8, 2023.
Bilingual Storytime will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays; Toddler Storytime will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m., on Wednesdays; and Preschool Storytime will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m., on Wednesdays.
Online registration is now open for each date and time of the Winter Storytime sessions.
To guarantee a spot in the Chimbole Cultural Center Lilac Room, across from the library’s entrance, register the entire party in advance on the library’s Eventbrite page at https://palmdalecitylibrary.eventbrite.com
“We are excited to bring back Storytimes at Palmdale City Library after a brief hiatus,” Youth Services Librarian Elise Escamilla said. “We invite returning Storytime veterans and new faces to join us for interactive reading, rhymes, music and movement that encourage early literacy skills in your toddlers and preschoolers.”
The library is open from 10 am to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.
