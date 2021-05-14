Relive some of English singer Amy Winehouse’s best live performances with “Amy Winehouse at the BBC,” a new expansion to a posthumously released live album.
Winehouse, an English singer and songwriter known for her deep, expressive vocals and her eclectic mix of musical genres, including Soul, Rhythm and Blues and Jazz, died in 2011 at 27, capping a meteoric rise to musical prominence and shrouding her legacy with mystique because of her inclusion in the “27 Club” (think Joplin, Hendrix, Cobain).
Originally released in November 2012, in aid of the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which has established itself as one of the UK’s leading charities working with young people, the new buffed collection is packaged as a triple album compilation and was reissued on May 7.
“A Tribute to Amy Winehouse by Jools Holland” opens the set with the English band leader and T.V. host’s personally curated play list, including hits they played together on his show to include “Stronger than Me,” and “Rehab” — a Jazzy, defiant ode to the system helping substance abusers.
The former is driven by lush Jazz guitar with her strong vocals, complemented by a horn section. Winehouse laments about a lover not having the emotional strength she needs.
A prime example of her vocal control going from gritty to a higher, unstrained tone is evident, especially near the end of this track.
“Take the Box” (Live from the Mercury Prize Awards/2004) is a Bluesy number with Winehouse in vocal powerhouse mode, strong enough to be compared to Queen B (aka Beyoncé), who is known for staggering Soul performances.
Thanks to Holland, gems are easy to find with her cover of “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” a Motown staple that was famously covered by Marvin Gaye in 1968.
Winehouse, at times, had an unpredictable stage output, like fellow 27 Club member Jim Morrison (The Doors) who was known for getting rowdy and forgetting lyrics, relying on improv.
Most tracks on “At BBC,” however, don't suffer. “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” has her getting into a groove with the band — the pièce de rèsistance being her sustains over the climaxing guitar solo near the end.
The second LP, though taken from different live performances, almost sounds like a cohesive album with its mix mostly from her 2003 debut “Frank” and her commercial breakthrough “Back to Black” (2006).
“In My Bed,” (T in the Park/2004) with stomping drums, a heavy bass groove and lyrics like, “You’ll never get my mind right, like two ships passing in the night (x3). Want the same thing where we lay, otherwise mines a different way,” are good enough, themselves, but cascading guitars and wind instruments are a delicious addition.
“October Song” and “I Should Care,” appearing further on, are a testament to Winehouse’s versatility. The first contains an attention-keeping band improv jam. The latter is a delicate R&B, almost lullaby-like vibe with a slow tempo and horns.
The third LP is the second and last of the previously unreleased audio material of the collection. It chronicles Winehouse’s full show at Porchester Hall in 2007 and can’t be overlooked for her top-notch versions of songs like “Valerie,” “Back to Black, “Me and Mr. Jones” and “Monkey Man.”
Until more retrospectives arrive — as they often do for dead, acclaimed artists — “Amy Winehouse at BBC” is definitive for anyone digging her style and wanting to look past the only few studio albums she had.
