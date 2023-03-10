I Don’t Know a Thing About Love

Approaching his 90th birthday in April, Country legend Willie Nelson’s celebrations began last year when his album, “A Beautiful Time” (2022), won the Grammy Award for Best Country album.

That work was a mixture of original songs and covers of the Beatles and Leonard Cohen. Now, he’s back with his 73rd album, “I Don’t Know a Thing About Love” and you’re in luck because the Outlaw legend gets a little rowdy.

