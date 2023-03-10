Approaching his 90th birthday in April, Country legend Willie Nelson’s celebrations began last year when his album, “A Beautiful Time” (2022), won the Grammy Award for Best Country album.
That work was a mixture of original songs and covers of the Beatles and Leonard Cohen. Now, he’s back with his 73rd album, “I Don’t Know a Thing About Love” and you’re in luck because the Outlaw legend gets a little rowdy.
Released on March 3, which was the 21st anniversary of songwriter Harlan Howard’s death, “I Don’t Know a Thing About Love” contains 10 songs written by Howard and is Nelson’s tribute to him.
The men share a personal history that began when Howard gave Nelson an early, prime opportunity in the music business as a songwriter for the publishing company Pamper Music.
A major force in Outlaw Country since the ’70s, Nelson has sung about many things over a 60-plus-year career, from songs about old West shootouts and robberies to romance, protest anthems and even general American life.
On this album, he doesn’t stray too far from reality, mostly taking on the guise of an experienced, yet tired and lovelorn journeyman. Suffice to say, the first four songs make a strong introductory statement for a musician only concerned with his craft, not the motion of ticking time.
Opener “Tiger By The Tail,” written by Howard and Buck Owens, efficiently presents Nelson’s enduring artistic vitality. Perpetually styled with braided hair while wearing a bandanna, the singer/songwriter harmonizes well on a “candle burnt at both ends” type tale.
With the band (walking bass, peppy steel guitar tones) unfolding at a mid pace, Nelson’s in step, warmly singing, “Well, every night you drag me where the bright lights are found, There ain’t no way to slow you down, I’m as ’bout as helpless as a leaf in a gale, And it looks like I’ve got a tiger by the tail.”
“The Chokin’ Kind” — the first of a few slow ballads — maintains that creative energy from the Country singer’s last album. About unreciprocated love, it features a tight chemistry and back-and-forth solo between harmonica and slightly Spanish-styled acoustic guitar. Flirting with doldrums, “Excuse Me (I Think I’ve Got a Heartache)” plays with nodding mid-tempo Country Rock energy and would be great for those get-togethers that spill into the early morning hours.
“Life Turned Her That Way” slows the motion again. The slow tempo ballad adds perspective, even empathy that’s not new to Outlaw Country, but is sometimes overlooked.
“If she seems cold and bitter then I beg of you, Just stop and consider all she’s gone through. Don’t be quick to condemn her for things she might say. Just remember, life turned her that way.” This time, guitar and harmonica paint warm pastels conjuring images of prairies and full, open skies.
Later, through a conversation with a man in the moon, Nelson imparts wisdom from a higher power about companionship on “I Don’t Know A Thing About Love.”
Then “Streets of Baltimore” another robustly crafted harmonic story, transports you into the lives of characters within. “Busted” is a thick, gritty Depression-era Blues tune complete with emotional, full organ.
Quality music from musicians who have passed the 80-year mark are factually hard to come by. The album, and specifically this song, are a great testament that keeping passions alive are vital to youthfulness.
