The muffled thud of airplane tires connecting with the Earth has become my new alarm clock on tour. The hours, days and cities vary, but the sensation is the same.

It’s somewhere between a gentle and mildly violent jolt, followed by the shuddering of the air brakes. The flight attendant punctually announced our arrival in Fargo, ND, with just a hint of apathy. Whenever the local time is announced, it’s always a reminder of George Carlin’s “Airline Announcements” routine. He would say: “Of course it’s the local time. What did you think we were expecting? The time in Pango Pango?”

