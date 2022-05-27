Something very Odd is happening in the Antelope Valley. I first noticed it on social media.
This bizarre account titled, “Odd Art AV” began circulating around Facebook and Instagram. The profile photo featured a skeleton wearing a suit, adjusting its tie. There were no photos or content from any real humans I knew.
A common tagline united both pages, “We are Odd.” The number of mutual friends between us grew and eventually, these odd folks called upon me. I received an invitation for virtual friendship. Assuming this was a bored colleague in the music scene, I left that friend request to collect virtual dust in my inbox.
Just as in life, the odd ones just won’t quit. Months later, I received a direct message on Instagram from a member of this strange group. After discovering my articles about our creative community, this person informed about the purpose of the “Odd Art” group. They are an anonymous collective of artists, city employees and others who are planning the Odd Art Expo 2022.
This event seeks to highlight issues related to mental health that need community support, including homelessness, substance abuse and LGBTQ youth. The “We Are Odd” theme encompasses inclusivity and accepting the collective oddness we all share.
I was beside myself with surprise, I didn’t know skeletons read the newspaper. Apparently, I’m a big hit in the “those who don’t have earthly bodies” demographic. Take that, guidance counselor who said I’d never amount to anything.
On a serious note, something I’d written off as an online joke couldn’t be further from the truth. Upon examining their Instagram feed, I discovered a photo taken inside Bravery Brewery, of Brian Avery (Bravery Brewing’s director of operations), a group of folks I didn’t recognize and what appeared to be a man in a skeleton mask in the center.
My attention and curiosity was piqued. Who were these people? What role did they have in this event? Who is behind the mask? While still maintaining the shroud of secrecy, the person in charge of this collective agreed to a meeting via phone.
Given my career in live music and my passion for theatrics, I always have an eye for details. How would a person cloaked in anonymity maintain secrecy over the phone? The answer: a voice distortion device. It was as clever as it was creepy.
Thankfully, for being a sentient skeleton with a disembodied voice, they were very nice. For the ease of translating this interview to text, I will refer to them as the Head Oddball.
They further explained the details of the Odd Art Expo.
“The event will be held on the evening of Oct. 29 at Bravery Brewing,” the Head Oddball said. “The evening’s festivities will include live entertainment from local artists, artwork from members of the community, with proceeds from sold artwork going to local charities. We will also be accepting food and clothing donations for the homeless. Masks and costumes are heavily encouraged, considering it’s Halloween weekend and the theme of the event is obviously spooky in nature.”
The Head Oddball also explained the reasons for hiding behind the shroud of anonymity.
“The anonymity has been stressed as important so that the person running the event isn’t the equivalent of someone filming themselves giving a sandwich to a homeless person on Facebook live,” the Head Oddball said. “It’s also been fun passing the ball around to local people who’ve been willing to assist in keeping my identity anonymous.”
As our conversation continued, the ethos behind the “We Are Odd” slogan was also revealed.
“We want everyone to feel welcome,” the Head Oddball said. “LGBTQ is a huge part of that because of the youth aspect. Many people struggle with feeling accepted from their parents, feel acceptance from their peers. We want to create a safe space where everyone can come together, especially in an environment where we are celebrating so close to Halloween.”
Some of the charities and organizations involved in the event include National Alliance for Mental Health and Los Angeles Homelessness Services Authority. Since those involved in Odd Art all are involved in community leadership and outreach, their mascot of a skeleton adjusting their suit and tie seems fitting. Anyone, including those you’d never suspect, could be involved.
“We all have a 9-5 job but inside, we’re all odd,” the Head Oddball said. “Even the person who feels odd has to put on their suit and tie and ‘adult’ for lack of a better term.”
After our phone call concluded, I thought it was undoubtedly one of the strangest interviews I’ve conducted. However, it was also one of the most fascinating.
Given the complex and evolving nature of this story, I will continue to uncover the mysteries behind Odd Art AV. Who is involved that will step forth from the shadows and reveal their identity? Who is the Head Oddball? Most importantly, what other good deeds are they planning in secrecy?
