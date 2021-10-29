Here is a collection of recent music releases. All are available wherever music is sold.
Elton John, ‘The Lockdown Sessions’
Aiming to shake woes away, English singer/Songwriter Elton John has relevancy on his mind throughout his new album, “The Lockdown Sessions.” Released on Oct. 22, his fourth collaborative album was conceived during the worldwide pause last year due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opening track of 16, the UK chart topping, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” invites you to rave, supported by exalted-sounding Disco beats from Sir Elton’s musical proteges, PNAU.
Singer/model, Dua Lipa joins in on the 74-year-old singer’s groove, as he references past hits in cunning ways. His second chart topper on this release, “It’s a Sin (global reach mix),” features updated synths, strutting rhythms and orchestral effects, honoring the Pet Shop Boys’s original 1987 single. According to an interview with Apple Music, John’s inspired delivery comes from the fact that the Pet Shop Boys were a big influence of his.
Elsewhere, he merges balladry with Rap stars Young Thug and Nicki Minaj on “Always Love You!” and weaves in and out of the slow, marching rap of “The Pink Phantom,” by Gorillaz and 6lack. A duet with Stevie Nicks on “Stolen Car” and his assistance on Miley Cyrus’s cover of Metal band Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” (feat WATT, Yo-Yo Ma and Metallica’s current bassist Robert Trujillo) shows that John is eager to work with a variety of talent.
Lady A
Country music group Lady A logged their eighth full-length album, “What Can A Song Do (Chapter One)” on June 25, but an expanded, digital (“Bonus Videos Edition”) just came out on Oct. 22. Comprised of mostly mid-tempo songs with full-sounding choruses, it’s an otherwise strong effort with a few stale spots: “(Like A Lady) and “Swore I Was Leaving.”
“Things He Handed Down” is a heart string-pulling familial tune packed with simple, yet applicable advice like, “Don’t mix wine with whiskey, don’t put Jesus in a box and never spend more money than you make. Don’t burn a bridge that maybe one day you’ll have to cross, Don’t let a ball game ruin your Saturday.”
Members Hillary Scott (vocals), Charles Kelley (vocals, guitar) and Dave Haywood (vocals, guitar) often revisit their brand of radio-friendly Country Pop three part harmonies, especially on “You Keep Thinking That.”
For his first-ever lead vocal, Haywood steps to the mic on the dedicated, “Working on this Love,” an acoustic poem written solo for his wife, Kelli.
Cradle of Filth
Metal fans, rejoice. The four-year wait between albums for Extreme Metal band Cradle of Filth is over. Following “Cryptoriana — The Seductiveness of Decay” (2017) comes “Existence is Futile,” released on Oct.22. Comprised of founding member vocalist Dani Filth, Martin “Marthus” Škaroupka (drums), Daniel Firth (bass), Richard Shaw and Marek “Ashok' Šmerda (guitars), their 13th studio album is the first to include new keyboardist and backing vocalist Anabelle Iratni.
Thirty years into their career, they ride a reinvigorated wave over 12 tracks that’s carried over from at least their last two albums.
Settling in on themes of existential dread and fear, “Existential Terror,” sums up the album’s feel early, with symphonic flair and Filth’s searing vocals, “Meaningless is all there is, a flicker of life in a black forever.”
Sweeping tempo changes, stacked guitar runs and softer, cleaner moments show the sextet eager to add non-traditional elements to their formula.
“Crawling King Chaos” is another grand, pulverizing and symphonic offering. Filth plays his role as a harbinger of Armageddon with vigor-spewing cryptic lyricism like, ”Ravaged are the heavens, seven angels are deployed. The seals delivered to return us to the void.”
In contrast, “Ashen Mortality” stays true to New Wave of Black Metal galloping riffs and “Suffer our Dominion” is best at conveying that Cradle of Filth isn’t out of its comfort zone making an album that addresses current issues like environmental destruction and climate change.
