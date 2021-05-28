In retrospect of the 50th anniversary of “Marvin Gaye’s landmark album, “What’s Goin’ On?” (May 1971), it’s worthwhile to revisit the work’s enduring legacy.
Gaye 1939-1984) (aka the prince of Motown) was a soulful singer that helped mold the sound of Motown in the 1960s, first as an in-house session player and later as a solo artist.
By 1971, he had gained more fans, thanks to the success of singles, “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” (1968) and “Too Busy Thinking About My Baby” (1969).
An early format of “What’s Going On,” penned by Renaldo “Obie” Benson (Four Tops), after witnessing acts of police brutality at Berkeley, was given to Gaye, who would eventually gain full creative freedom over the next project that would become his 11th studio album.
In this unshackled state, he riffed off of the Vietnam War, (his brother had just returned from combat and his cousin didn’t return at all) and in doing so, birthed the first concept album of Motown. With most of the nine songs segueing into each other, Gaye creates his own musical universe. Themes in songs are established through the point of view of a Vietnam veteran returning to his home country to witness hatred, suffering and injustice. Written about a half-century ago, some situations posed here remind one of present time.
The opening title track begins with sounds of people mingling at a get-together, with steady conga drums setting a grooving tempo. The song’s multi-layered lyrics reference the cracks in American society: “Mother, mother. There’s too many of you crying” and critically questions the war: “We don’t need to escalate, war is not the answer. For only love can conquer hate.”
Stylistically, the next song, “What’s Happening Brother” keeps the same upbeat delivery.
“Flyin’ High (In the Friendly Sky),” heavy on Gaye’s iconic falsetto vocals, is a veiled, airy and soft composition that regards the use of drugs during his career. Walking bass lines, rattles, gleaming strings and of course, wah pedal effects are but some of the contributions from his backing band, The Funk Brothers.
There’s no undisputed list of group members for the Funk Brothers, but it is known that they were a group of Detroit-area session musicians who performed the backing to most Motown recordings from 1959-1972.
Taking a somber tone with a skinny string arrangement, Gaye uses a call-and-response on the not-well-received “Save the Children.” Critics have their opinions, but with him yelling an emotional “Save the babies” and questioning “Who really cares, who’s willing to try?” with a saxophone jumping into the mix to drive his point home, how can you not approve?
“God is Love” and “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” just might be the first indication of his later forays into extended Funk jams because even though they were separate, they share very similar structures.
The former, as the title suggests, is tinged with religious images, recalling the Gospel work he did starting out. The latter, meanwhile, is important for being Motown’s first successful environment-minded track. “Where did all the blue skies go?” he melodically asks before later darkly painting “Poison is the wind that blows from the north, south and east.”
Not to be outshined, but still forgotten compared to the stellar closing song, “Right On” shows Gaye and his impossibly smooth self vocally commanding Latin beats by lending support to people who give compassion in life.
Finally, “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)” is a more mellow, closing statement. Unfaltering rhythm chugs as he addresses helplessness with bleak economic stress, framing it amongst the War in Vietnam and the space race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.