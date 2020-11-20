Antelope Valley College Business Professor David. L. Adams of Quartz Hill came within two digits of guessing the correct number of acorns in the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi “Acorn Scramble” jar.
His guess of 1,412 was close enough to win half the summer fund rising kitty of $795.
The number of acorns in the 16-inch high decorator candle jar was 1,414.
“Wow. I am surprised,” Adams said. “It was just a random guess.”
He had visited the Tehachapi Main Street Farmers Market on July 30, where he paid $1 to enter his guess.
Over the course of 15 Farmers Market days, Kiwanis sold 668 guesses at $1 each. Donors to the club and Kiwanis-sponsored Scouts BSA Troop 136 added to the total.
Fifty percent of the total was to go to the estimate winner, 25 percent to the Scout troop and 25 percent to the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi.
Adams gave $100 back to the Kiwanis Club, which, in turn, donated the $100 to Troop 136 in honor of a US Army soldier who stopped by the Kiwanis booth to pay for a guess on Sept. 24. The soldier was about to be deployed to Kuwait and said that if he won, to give it to the Scouts.
Adams has two children who are Scouts: Son Kolbe, 13 and daughter Alexis, 11.
The next closest guess was 1,411. That guesser originally wrote down 1,412, which would have tied the winning estimate, but he crossed it out and wrote 1,411. The next closest guesses were 1,405, 1,398 and 1,426.
The range of the 669 guesses was from 12 to 1 billion — both of those outliers from young children.
Visitors to the Kiwanis booth made 20 guesses in the 1,401 to 1,500 range in which the winning number appears, or .03% of the total guesses.
Kiwanis is an international service club that helps and supports children of the world. For information on the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi, call President Tina Cunningham, 661-822-4515.
