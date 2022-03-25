The music scene in our humble desert can be a reflection for society at large.
Musicians tend to belong to one of two tribes: Playing original music or playing in a cover band. Studying a variety of genres and songs becomes a valuable education, while absorbing the voices of the greats.
Over time, the itch to leave your own mark intensifies. Through the twists and turns of a global pandemic, Westbound 66 have expanded from a Country cover band to releasing their own material.
In the midst of recording a full-length album, they’ve released a new single titled, “Joshua Trees.” I spoke with James Graves, the group’s principle songwriter and lead guitarist Don Bakeman, about the song’s origin and the evolution of a band.
Jesse Davidson: What was the inspiration behind “Joshua Trees?” Is it a personal story about one of you or just imaginative songwriting?
James Graves: It’s definitely inspired by some true stories. Early relationships from my past that ended up not working out. I’ve changed the names to protect the innocent (chuckles). I wanted to make it an effort where even though it’s a break-up song, you want the best for that person. Even though it’s not a good fit, you just have two different paths in your life. That young love in a town where some of us wanted to go one way with their life and some of us had bigger dreams and different plans.
JD: There’s specific references to the desert with imagery and symbolism like the landscape, cars and trucks. With that, it’s relatable for someone who’s been through a similar situation.
JG: That was our goal with putting it together in the different drafts of the song.
Don Bakeman: It’s a classic invocation, too. Everyone has this idea of the car, the truck, the girl and the guitar. It just kind of goes into that vein.
JD: How does the writing process work?
JG: For Don and I, this was like our fourth or fifth song we were working on together. Maybe even more?
DB: More than that.
JG: Yeah. We’ve been developing a routine. This particular song, I had the lyrics and a chord progression on acoustic guitar. I bring that to Don and he helps me add layers and make it something that would be full band or radio ready.
DB: James hands me his demo, essentially, then I write the electric guitar, a bare-bones bass track and I program a drum track in. We all just kind of go from there. We take it to Max Taylor, our drummer, and let him produce it. James is one level, I’m the next level, and Max is the guy going, “Alright, we get it. Calm down.” (laughs)
JD: From that point, it gets slowly refined and then it’s ready to be recorded?
DB: Yeah. I record the guitars, Max comes in and cuts his drums to the track with the programmed drums on it. Then Frank Huelga, our bass player, comes in and then we have vocals come in.
JG: The girls bring in the harmonies for the vocals. I always like to mention that because it’s one of the things that set our songs apart.
DB: Our wonderful singers, Chelsea Udager and Tina Guzman, are both just fantastic and add such a great level to everything we do.
JD: James, you perform regularly at One More Round, a songwriter’s round that takes place at Lucky Luke’s in Palmdale. The full band performs regularly at Buckle n’ Boots in Lancaster. How has playing regularly influenced the songwriting?
JG: It’s been instrumental and a learning experience. When Don, Amy Bullock and I started One More Round, it was eye-opening being around other people. When you’re around other artists and see what they’re doing, it can’t help but rub off on you. Along with Buckle n’ Boots, we also perform regularly at The Cowboy Palace in Simi Valley. Tina and I just sang a newer acoustic song we’ve never played before and people were slow dancing to it like “Tennessee Whiskey” (the Chris Stapleton song). I didn’t realize people would vibe to it like that. That’s really shifted what songs I choose and definitely inspires me. I want to be true to the song with what I feel lyrically but as a band, we want to write songs that are a good time, danceable or have an emotional pull. What does our crowd and places we play, what type of music are they wanting?
DB: Yes. To me, in an arrangement setting, it makes you look at a song and go, “This one might not be an anthemic country song but more of a classic country vibe.” Things that are letting the song talk and not the instruments talk.
