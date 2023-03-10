West Coast Classical

West Coast Classical will perform selections from the award-winning and nominated scores of “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “Jurassic Park,” “Indiana Jones” and “Jaws.”

PALMDALE — The Palm­dale Playhouse presents West Coast Classical Orchestras performing the music of Com­poser John Williams, with three performances beginning at 7:30 p.m., March 23 and continuing at 7:30 p.m., March 25 and 2 p.m., March 26.

