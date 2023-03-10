PALMDALE — The Palmdale Playhouse presents West Coast Classical Orchestras performing the music of Composer John Williams, with three performances beginning at 7:30 p.m., March 23 and continuing at 7:30 p.m., March 25 and 2 p.m., March 26.
West Coast Classical will perform selections from the award-winning and nominated scores of “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “Jurassic Park,” “Indiana Jones” and “Jaws.”
Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors, students, military and ages 12 and under and are available at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com or from the Box Office one hour before each show.
The Playhouse no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand. Buy tickets early to self-select the best seats available.
Due to road construction on 10th Street East, access to the Playhouse is only available from the north via Palmdale Boulevard.
Plan to arrive early to avoid delays.
For more information, call 661-267-5684.
The Palmdale Playhouse is at 38334 10th St. East.
