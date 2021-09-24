Unlike the lure of finding rumored ancient labyrinths beneath shifting Egyptian sand, Pop musician Prince’s famed audio vault is real and has gifted the public with the new album, “Welcome 2 America.”
Originally intended to be released in 2011 but shelved for unknown reasons, the 12-track collection of fully realized songs is the Purple One’s third posthumous release since his death in 2016.
Acting as archival curator, Troy Carter (Lady Gaga’s previous manager and a former Spotify executive) has overseen the relocation of the majority of the vault’s contents from Paisley Park to Iron Mountain, a climate-controlled storage facility in Los Angeles. Carter also created a team of archivists to sift through the vault, so future Prince releases are sanctioned through this group.
Known to be prolific and have an incredibly meticulous standard for his own releases, its not surprising that some of the songs here, even when Prince channels political funk of the ’70s, are essential to his legendary discography and further enhance his legacy as a hit-maker.
With backing vocals from members of The New Power Generation — his backing band from 1990 to 2013 — and featuring Tal Wilkenfeld on bass, Chris Coleman on drums and Morris Hayes on keys, the first half of the LP features the icon working up to his groovy potential.
On the funky opening title track, a shambling rhythm that emits a celestial sheen, thanks to otherworldly synths, is the main structure. His voice coolly slides along, meditating on topics important to him at that point of his life: Technology and humanity, “Distracted by the features of the iPhone (Got an application for each of situation). In other words, taken by a pretty face.” Politics, “The sales tax for the following items will be raised immediately, cigarettes. We will not raise your taxes, read our lips.” Finally, war culture “I went to war for this country, turn around came home and you rid of me. When y’all free here saying you don’t wanna be here, well you probably couldn’t breathe here if I didn’t load a couple magazines here.”
In “Running Game (Son of a Slave Master),” a song unfurled with a Hip-Hop tempo, he sings, “21st century, it’s still about greed and fame” and riffs on the unfairness of the music industry and Black on Black crime. His sermon is aided by clean guitar phrases and more synth work.
Raising the urge to dance even more than its predecessor, “Born 2 Die” is another lesson in irresistible Funk. The tight drums, popping bass, and sensual falsetto vocals from Prince are all sprinkled with horn leads and string pads. His female back-up vocalists are so undeniably soulful, this cut sounds like a long-lost Motown gem.
Recalling the escapist purple rose tint of “Paisley Park” (1985), “1000 Light Years From Here” is more cynical albeit with a light-sounding facade. Prince charts how far away humanity collectively is from the spiritual promised land, “You may be dreaming about a new world order but its just a nightmare if we still got borders.”
Rock riffs, claps and bouncing keys elevate “Hot Summer,” a less thematically heavy track that exists only for your Rock n’ Roll pleasure.
Later, songs like “Stand Up And B Strong,” a cover of the Soul Asylum song and 1010 (Rin Tin Tin) miss the mark, reminding you that not everything he did was hit-worthy or a diamond in the rough.
