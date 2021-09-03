PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library will resume in-person Storytime sessions for the fall on Sept. 7 and will run through Nov. 10. Storytime will take place at the Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway, located next to the Library.
Bilingual Storytime for all ages will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays.
Toddler
Storytime for children ages 12 to 36 months will take place from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. Preschool Storytime for children ages three to five years will occur from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. Masks will be required for ages two and up.
Registration is required. To register online, visit http://palmdalecitylibrary.eventbrite.com
Online registration will open one week before each Storytime and reminders may be set up in advance on the Library’s Eventbrite page.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer weekly in-person Storytimes again in a safe and comfortable environment,” Library Associate Fawn Kemble said. “Our Storytimes introduce kids to early literacy skills that will help them prepare for school. Sign up for a spot online today and bring your little ones in for books, songs, rhymes, and a whole lot of fun.”
The Palmdale City Library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.
For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
