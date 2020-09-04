It seems like everyone has gone through various phases during this abnormal time.
Various levels of denial, acceptance and coping mechanisms. No, I am adapting to the “new normal.” I am waking up everyday ready to surf the abnormal. My fellow stagehands, musicians, pirates, brothers and sisters of the road have already been doing this for years.
Running the spectrum of well adjusted people to complete lunatics, the commonality we seemingly share is that a “normal” existence is radioactive for us. This is in no way is a dig at non-musical occupations and the grind of normal life.
Henry Rollins describes it best in various excerpts from “The Joe Rogan Experience” episode #906, “When you know you don’t have it, it’s kind of scary. ‘Oh no, I’m not going to have a straight life. What am I going to do?’... Some people would say ‘Suck it up. Get in there, it’s not that bad.’ And it isn’t that bad. I just don’t want it ... I just reconciled my life to a life of fighting, bad tasting food and sleeping next to the drummer who snored all night in the back of the van. Hoping the bass player didn’t drive us into a tree. We didn’t have a driver. It’s independent music. It is what it is. You crawl through these tours and it turns you into a junkyard dog ... I’ll stay in this band because I’ve got nowhere else to go, but be in this really hard to be in band. This really hurts but it’s better than the pain of standing with the apron behind the counter. That’s a different kind of pain.”
My goal is not to extend a psychological cup and beg for pity pennies. It’s just an attempt to illustrate reality.
This life morphs from the beautiful to terrifying in an instance. Day to day in normal circumstances, the mind can begin to race. Knowing one day, you can receive the phone call or email that will either giveth or taketh away. Make no mistake, it is a constant fight to save and preserve what we love.
There’s no better illustration of this than the fight to preserve our very infrastructure — the soil that allows art and music to blossom — clubs, venues, music schools, various small to mid-size business, etc.
I have been covering the shutdown of live entertainment and its various stages since March. The first phase was the shock. Then, the creative socially distant work-arounds cropped up in the form of drive-in concerts, live streaming, etc. The next phase is raising awareness.
Trying to match the campaigns to save local restaurants, salons and other businesses, there are active movements to save various business and venues related to live events.
These voices have been heard all around the world. On Aug. 11, hundreds of techs in Lisbon, Portugal rolled road cases into a main square to raise awareness. That same day, hundreds of workers did the same in Birmingham, England. On Aug. 12, a drive-thru demonstration called, “One Voice, A Day For Action in Los Angeles” took place in DTLA. This was organized by the Live Events Coalition, NITO and the California Events Coalition who collectively have over 12 million members.
The Red Alert Movement, co-sponsored by the National Association of Music Merchants, using the hashtag #wemakeevents has come to prominence within the past week.
On Sept. 1, hundreds of venues participated in lighting red to show solidarity and advocate for federal aid. These venues included The Roosevelt Hotel, Wembley Stadium and the Royal Albert Hall.
In active legislation, the Save Our Stages act, a bipartisan bill, is working its way through the system and has recently been sponsored by Sen. Chuck Schumer. This would provide $10 billion of relief for independent music venues, which has largely been pushed by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).
With venues, businesses and people on the verge of collapse, I’m just glad something is being done. I can’t speak for everyone. Within the tech community, particularly with the Red Alert Movement, some people support it 100% and others feel it’s a corporate publicity stunt.
Either way and somewhat sadly, I’m thankful there is finally a voice. As loud as our personalities can be, we are the unseen and unheard. We must go against our training to save what we love. We must reject cynicism and continue to fight. The folks who are the first to arrive and last to leave are now the first to close and last to reopen.
