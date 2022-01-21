"We’re all living under the same moon.”
The first thought with any semblance of meaning crept in at 3:25 a.m., while barreling down an empty 405 freeway. I was gazing out at the Sunday morning sky from the backseat of an Uber.
The Getty Center was adorned with silver light as the moon lay behind a layer of matted clouds, its glow punching holes behind this atmospheric curtain, letting us know it’s still there, like a lighthouse for the forgotten or weary travelers.
I was en route to LAX, running on an hour of sleep, before most of Los Angeles hit the first snooze button. A week on the road lay ahead with loud guitars, blistering drum solos and that thing we used to call live music. Stop one is Key West, Fla.
While touring, life is truly in your hands — not just for safety, but for sanity’s sake. If someone isn’t a very self-aware person, a tour will be a quick education. How do you react to intense situations? How about being alone all day in your hotel room? How do you react when things go wrong? All of these things hinge on one word: Perspective.
After checking in the guitars and equipment, it’s announced that our flight out of LA is delayed, which will cause us to miss our connecting flight. Fortunately, the guitar tech/assistant tour manager is a consummate professional. He mitigated the situation so the band and crew could hop on another flight. Regular readers of my column will recall how I write about letting go, surfing the unknown and not white-knuckling the steering wheel of life. This was one of life’s little tests. Fate was probing the senses to see where our faults lie.
When these moments happen, I can’t help but subtly people watch. Is there any panic chatter happening? Will I end up in the background of a viral video with some psychopath screaming at a desk agent? Fortunately, aside from a few swears and loud sighs, everyone seems fairly level-headed.
I drop into a quiet meditation, shaking off the worrisome thoughts of our gear ending up on the wrong flight. Soon enough, we’ve boarded our plane and I enter the twilight dream state. The delirious zone between awake and asleep for the entire trip.
After about 10 hours of air travel and layovers, we finally arrive at Miami International. We procure our van and gear and set forth into the Floridian night. In only three-and-a-half more hours, we’ll hit Jimmy Buffet territory. Often as bands do, you are traveling through a new place at night with no frame of reference. The majority of the Key West trek takes place on The Overseas Highway, a 113-mile, two-lane stretch of road containing US Route 1.
At night, the journey can be very desolate. Passing by the Florida Everglades, surrounded by darkness. The only illumination is emanating from our headlights or the occasional lunatic racing past our van.
At first, this drive was very annoying. There was no visible landscape and speed traps are embedded along the route like motorized gators, waiting for careless tourists to stick their foot in the water.
However, as the trip carried on, something really simple shifted my perspective. Neon road signs left over from an old America began emerging. The bright green glow of “Mrs. Mac’s Kitchen,” home to the allegedly “World Famous Key Lime Pies.”
Being a bona fide movie freak, I instantly felt like I was in the “Blues Brothers,” driving along a remote highway looking for Bob’s Country Bunker. I quickly put on headphones and started listening to all the soul classics: Sam and Dave, Booker T and the MGs, Wilson Pickett and the like. More old signage starts to appear. “Royal Furniture” and the “Green Turtle Inn.” It was an instant vibe.
Shortly thereafter, we’re driving over open water. I gaze into the night sky, through thick matted clouds and there lay the moon. The sky is almost identical to the morning, but with different surroundings. We’re all living under the same moon. I was unsure why that initial thought came to me. It wasn’t until that moment, across the country almost 24 hours later, I understood why. Life gifted me with a reminder.
I know these are the words of a romantic fool, who, perhaps, is searching for the poetic in order to give life meaning; to discover the good, bad, boring and frightening, lest life becomes a flat-line, existential nightmare. Eat this, buy that. Fill the void with empty carbs and plastic goods. All bought with money we don’t really possess. It’s easy to let life drive us crazy.
Sometimes all it takes to be grounded is a simple anchor, an old highway sign, an empty stretch of highway or a full moon.
