PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is accepting entries now through April 30 for its “Walk on Words” Poetry Contest, which will culminate with the winning poem being stamped in concrete at Yellen Park.
The contest is free and open to all ages. This year’s theme is “Palmdale Cares.” Poems must be family-friendly, original compositions written by the submitting poet, no more than eight lines long, including title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces.
Poems will be judged based on suitability, originality, creativity and artistic quality. “Although the past year has been tough, there are and have been a lot of positive things happening — people helping people through tough times, new park developments, community projects that are making Palmdale a better place, collaborative partnerships, food distribution — you name it,” Palmdale’s Public Art Coordinator George Davis said. “Craft a poem around the theme ‘Palmdale Cares’ and you could have your poem stamped in concrete at Yellen Park for all to see.”
Complete rules and regulations are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/WoW
All poems must be submitted on the website, www.cityofpalmdale.org/WoW by April 30.
The winner will be notified by phone or email and announced at a public unveiling at Yellen Park at a date to be determined. For information, call 661-267-5611.
