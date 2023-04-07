PALMDALE — The City is accepting entries for the annual “Walk on Words” Poetry Contest, held during April as part of National Poetry Month.
Writers are invited to create their poem around the theme “Sister Cities,” celebrating the relationship of the Association of Sister Cities in Palmdale with Poncitlán since 1974. This year’s poetry submissions must be written in Spanish.
This contest is free and open to all ages. Poems must be family-friendly, original compositions written by the submitting poet, no more than eight lines long, including title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces.
All poems must be submitted via www.cityofpalmdale.org/WoW by April 30. The winning poem will be stamped in concrete at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
Poems will be judged based on suitability, originality, creativity and artistic quality. Complete rules and regulations are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/WoW
For information, call 661-267-5686.
