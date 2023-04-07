Walk on Words

PALMDALE — The City is accepting entries for the annual “Walk on Words” Poetry Contest, held during April as part of National Poetry Month.

Writers are invited to create their poem around the theme “Sister Cities,” celebrating the relationship of the Association of Sister Cities in Palmdale with Poncitlán since 1974. This year’s poetry submissions must be written in Spanish.

