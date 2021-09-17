A newly unearthed collection, “The Capitol Session ’73,” catches Reggae icons Bob Marley and the Wailers in a period of transition.
In 1973, Bob and company were still trying to break through to American audiences. The Jamaican group’s commercially unsuccessful Island label debut, “Catch a Fire” was released earlier in the year and its follow-up, “Burnin’,” was fresh out of the studio when this session was recorded barely six months later, in October 1973.
Undertaking a tour with Sly and The Family Stone, The Wailers, with their simple stage attire and slow tempo songs, found themselves adrift on the West Coast after being asked to leave the tour for not really connecting with audiences.
In flux, Marley and Peter Tosh (lead guitar, vocals) were joined by singer Joe Higgs, who replaced Bunny Livingston, after he dropped a bomb on the young group that he would not join them on tours.
The Barrett brothers (Aston and Carlton) on bass and drums, respectively and keyboards from the classically trained Earl “Wya” Lindo, rounded out the act. They were convinced to enter Capitol studios for a closed-door session by Denny Cordell, then head of Shelter Records, who recorded this performance in audio and video.
The dozen-song set, released Sept. 3, physically and digitally is comprised of six tracks from “Catch a Fire” and five from “Burnin’.” Lifeless at times, the included session videos show some band members looking sullen with occasional off-tempo hiccups and false starts. More forgiving, the audio companion cuts out tempo discrepancies and even highlights some of their strengths. Given that, this release isn’t revelatory but is solid for anyone tired of the same set list that most latter live Marley recordings stuck to.
Christening track, “You Can’t Blame The Youth,” features Tosh on lead vocals with Marley backing him up. At this point in their career, Tosh, who would leave not long after this recording, was the most political of the group. The inclusion of this song, which is about how youth are trained to revere white colonials and conquerors, fits well with the anti-imperialism message the act would later adopt.
“Rastaman Chant,” highlights the Wailers’s future potential for spiritual jams. Marley takes front-and-center with meditative verse like, “Hear the words of the rasta man say, ‘Babylon, you throne gone down, gone down Babylon, you throne gone down.’ ”
Young and hungry, The Barrett brothers’ soon to be legendary rhythm section revs up during “Duppy Conqueror.” Soulful keys from Lindo in this song, and in “Burnin’ and Lootin’ ” add a body moving element to their otherwise sparse arrangements.
When the band idles midway through their set, the latter half is hopeful. “Stir It Up,” initially a slower, doo-wop styled cut is back from an island reprieve in this incarnation. Flushed out with Reggae time signatures and with the classic wah guitar sound, this version shows why it would later be a concert staple. In that vein, the closing jams, “No More Trouble,” and “Get Up Stand Up” are for people who want vintage Marley. His vocals are slicing, especially on “Get Up.” Any time he and Tosh are in lockstep as they are here is a special experience.
