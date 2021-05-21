PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale, in partnership with Dunn-Edwards Paints, is seeking volunteers to participate in the next “Peace Together” community public art installation that will take place on June 5 and 6, at the Best of the West Softball Complex, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd (Ave. P).
Volunteers will paint, or “peace together” a play on words on puzzle pieces, an interlocking rainbow pattern on selected crosswalks in front of the Best of the West Softball Complex.
Brushes, buckets, rollers, tape, T-shirts and hats will be provided.
Shifts are available on from 8 a.m. to noon and from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday. Facial coverings are required and COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.
“Our first ‘Peace Together’ event a DryTown was a huge success and the results are stunning,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “If you love art and want to make a positive difference in your community, I encourage you to sign up and be part of this artistic endeavor.”
Volunteers may sign up at https://signup.com/go/YehrdYw
For more information, call 661-267-5611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.