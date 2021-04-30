PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale’s 2021 Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival is set for a virtual launch on Saturday.
The Festival is a unique opportunity for artists and authors of all ages to display their work, and network with other local artists, authors, and the public. This year’s festival features virtual exhibits, artist webinars, live paintings, and home activity kits.
The schedule of events is as follows:
Meet the artists webinar
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, free
Join artists Brianna Jefferson, Edwin Vasquez, Elieth Perez, Carmen Benavidez, Ysabel Mesa and Chelsea Williams as they discuss their works and artistic processes.
Schedule:
10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.: Brianna Jefferson
11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Edwin Vasquez
Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Elieth Perez
12:30 p.m.–1 p.m.: Carmen Benavidez
1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: Ysabel Meza
1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.: Chelsea Williams
No registration is required. To join the Zoom virtual session via computer, go to:
The passcode is 233979. To join by telephone, dial 669/900 9128 and enter webinar ID 915 8669 8870 and passcode 233979.
Meet the authors webinar
Saturday, free.
Join authors Tara Botel Doherty, Joshua J. Guevara, Million Heir-Williams, Keisha Dixon, Christine Aguilar, Kirsten W. Larson, Queen Brown, Orlena Beth Brockie, and Katherine Stocking-Lopez as they discuss their literary works and artistic processes.
Schedule:
10 a.m.-10:20 a.m.: Tara Botel Dohery
10:25 a.m.-10:45 a.m.: Joshua J Guevara
10:50 a.m.-11:10 a.m.: Million Heir-Williams
11:15 a.m.-11:35 p.m.: Keisha Dixon
11:40 p.m.-Noon: Christine Aguilar
Noon to 12:20 p.m.: Interlude
12:20 p.m.-12:40 p.m.: Kirsten W Larson
12:45 p.m.-1:05 p.m.: Queen Brown
1:10 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: Orlena Beth Brockie
1:35 p.m.-1:55 p.m.: Katherine Stocking-Lopez
Registration is not required to participate. To join the Zoom virtual session via computer, go to: https://libraryiq.zoom.us/j/99313115669 .To join by telephone 669/900 6833 and enter webinar ID 993 1311 5669, and passcode:
Crazy for Color Live Art Experience
Sponsored by AR Workshop
10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. , Saturday, Free
Registration required. Register using the links below.
Space is limited; early registration is encouraged.
This activity is easy, fun, good for all ages and includes an art kit with all the materials needed during the session. The workshop host will teach how to create wood block art, mixing colors and creating custom art. Color theory and a color mixing guide will be covered. Once registered, participants will be notified via email about how to pick up art kits and will be provided Zoom login information. Kit pickups will be scheduled during the week of April 24 through 30.
10:30 a.m. session
11:30 a.m. session
“We’re excited to connect artists who are passionate about their work with people who have like interests and passions,” Recreation Supervisor Laura Rice said. “If you have a love for art, then this is the perfect event for you.”
For more information, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/inkwell
